/Saiyaara craze | Ahaan Panday’s nine-year-old short film goes viral, netizens hail, 'only nepo kid I actually support'

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara becomes one of the biggest hits of 2025. Since day one, the movie starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been raking in moolah at the box office. The craze around the film is on another level, with people going berserk over its songs and plot. Both Ahaan and Aneet have earned rave reviews for their performances in the movie.

Amid the roaring success of Saiyaara, everyone is talking about the debutants. Now, a nine-year-old short film featuring Ahaan Panday alongside his uncle, actor Chunky Panday, has gone viral.

Ahaan Panday's viral short film

Ahaan Panday has catapulted to overnight fame, thanks to his standout performance in Saiyaara. The innocence, anger, and romance portrayed by his character, Krish Kapoor, have struck the right chord with fans. While he’s receiving widespread praise for his performance, netizens have discovered an old short film titled Fifty, featuring young Ahaan Panday.

The 16-minute short film revolves around a boy, Ajay Salve, who quits smoking to save money and help a street child go to school. Years later, Salve, now battling cancer, is getting help from nowhere. However, he gets help from the same boy, whose education he had funded and who has now become a doctor.

Released on July 3, 2016, on YouTube, the film has garnered over 459,909 views. The cast includes Chunky Pandey as the older Ajay Salve, Ahaan Panday as the younger Ajay Salve, Vivek as Adish (the child), and Adish Duggal as Dhruv (Ajay's friend).

The inspiring story has sparked a wave of reactions, with netizens praising Ahaan’s early performance and recognising how much he has evolved over the years.

One user commented,''Now that's how you use your privilege to prepare yourself and become better and better! He never took his privilege for granted! Ahaan Pandey is truly here to shine! Saiyaara is getting all the love it deserved! So so happy for Ahaan ,Mohit Suri and Aneet.''

Stills of Ahaan Panday from Saiyaara and a short movie Fifty Photograph: (X)

Another user commented,''Came here again after Saiyaara trailer. Can’t believe time has passed so fast. The only nepo kid I actually support because he actually did prepare himself for the opportunity he got from YRF.''

The third user wrote,''I had seen this 9 years ago. watched Saiyaara too! Ahaan is here for the long run!!''

Saiyaara box office: How much movie has earned so far?

After an outstanding first week, Saiyaara continue to earn mind-blowing numbers at the box office. As per Taran Adarsh, the movie is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club.