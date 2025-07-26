Did you know THIS Bollywood actor joined Indian Army during 1999 Kargil War?



On July 26, 1999, the Kargil War concluded with India declaring victory over Pakistan. To honour the Indian armed forces and remember the soldiers who lost their lives in the battle, this day is observed every year as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Marking the day, here we have brought the story of a well-known Indian actor who has ruled the big screen with his prolific acting but has stepped away from his passion to serve the nation. In several of his films, he has portrayed the role of a patriot and has been praised for his performances in nationalistic-themed movies.

Any guesses who this actor is? It is none other than veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar fought in the Kargil war

The three-time National Award-winning actor has not only contributed significantly to Indian and Marathi cinema but also served his country on the front lines during the 1999 Kargil War.

Nana underwent military training with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years in the early 1990s, after which he wrote and directed his film Prahaar. His time in the military not only helped shape his film but also prepared him for real service at the front lines. When the Kargil war started and the entire country united during the crisis, Patekar decided to join the soldiers on the front lines and support the nation. Initially, his request was denied by a military officer who informed him that only the Defence Minister could authorise it.

To join the troops, he went to talk to then-Defence Minister George Fernandes and requested him to allow the actor to serve in the army. During his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, Nana recalled how he joined the army.

"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him,'' Nana recalled, as per TOI.

The actor added further,''Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for the commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me,''When do you want to go?''

During his time with the Indian troops, he assisted soldiers and worked at the hospital, and also worked with the Quick Response Team and reportedly served in critical zones such as Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Dras and other places.

During his time there, the actor shed a lot of weight. ''I was 76 Kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg,'' he had shared earlier.

After completing a three-year training period with the military, the actor was conferred the honorary rank of Captain in the Indian Territorial Army in 1990