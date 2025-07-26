/Shershaah to Dhoop: Best Movies you can stream on Kargil Vijay Diwas



Today, on July 26, India is celebrating the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War. Each year, this day is observed to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the nearly three-month-long war, known as Operation Vijay. The day honours the courageous Indian armed forces and remembers the 527 soldiers who tragically lost their lives while fighting for their nation.

Over the years, the remarkable stories of the war and its soldiers have been depicted on screen. Sometimes, the movies focus on the life story of an individual major, while at other times, they tell the heartwrenching emotions of the martyred soldiers' families.

On this day, we have curated a list of a few movies that you can watch online.

Shershaah (2001)

This 2021 movie tells the courageous story of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian soldier and Param Vir Chakra awardee. His extraordinary bravery during the Kargil War was pivotal on the battlefield. Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra, the film is an inspiring and poignant portrayal of the hero and his remarkable feats.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a moving and inspiring tale of a girl who dreamed. And the father, who supported her in all her hurdles. It chronicles the real-life experiences of Gunjan, aka the Kargil Girl, highlighting the gender-based discrimination she faced during her training. The film follows her journey from scratch to the time when she made history as India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Lakshya' (2004)

Farhan Akhtar proved his talent with his directorial debut, which tells the coming-of-age story of a lazy boy who joins the Indian Army. Starring Hrithik Roshan, the film revolves around Karan Shergill, a character known for his laziness and unreliability. However, the story explores how his life changes forever through his experiences in the army.

LOC Kargil (2003)

Directed by JP Dutta, this war classic evokes a sense of pride and patriotism. Based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay, the film portrays the strategies of Indian soldiers as they planned operations against Pakistani forces from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC). The movie features an ensemble cast of Bollywood stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

