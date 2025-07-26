/‘Those who support terrorism will not be spared’: Army Chief gives clear warning to Pakistan

On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday (Jul 26), issued a stark warning to Pakistan, saying that those who support terrorism will not be spared. He said that continuing the legacy of Operation Vijay, the Indian Armed Forces once again foiled the actions of the Pakistani military by launching Operation Sindoor, which he described as India’s “resolve, message and answer”.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, the Army Chief said, “The cowardly attack by the terrorists in Pahalgam was a deep blow to the entire country. However, this time India did not express any doubt, but the decision of the government was that the answer would be decisive. With the unwavering trust of the countrymen and the strategic freedom granted by the Government, the Indian Service gave a determined, precise and decisive response.”

Gen Dwivedi was referring to Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine high-value terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. Indian strikes came in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

“We hit the targets without causing any harm to any innocent civilians. It was a clear message that those who support terrorism will no longer be spared,” he said.

The Army Chief noted how India employed a “Whole-of-Nation Approach” where the Army, Air Force, Navy and other government departments stood together during the military operations between May 7 and May 9. “Our Army Air Defence stood like an invincible wall,” he hailed. “Our forces responded with measured, precise retaliation. This posture of strength will continue.”

Gen Dwivedi also announced major structural upgrades, including the formation of all-arms brigades named ‘Rudra’. ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions, Drone Platoons, Loiter Munition Batteries, Indigenous Missile Systems.

“In the same sequence, agile and lethal special forces units have been formed in the form of ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions, which are ready to surprise the enemy on the borders. Drone Platoons have been set up in every infantry battalion, and the artillery has been provided with ‘Divyastra batteries’ and Loiter Munition Batteries to enhance the firepower manifold. The Army Air Defence is being equipped with indigenous missile systems,” General Dwivedi said.