Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes; know history, significance of 'Operation Vijay'

After nearly three-month-long war named “Operation Vijay” against Pakistan on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh, the Indian Army declared victory on July 26, 1999. The day is marked as the Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to brave soldiers of the Kargil war on Saturday (July 26). Taking to the micro-blogging site X PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valor of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!"

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolizes the extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!", wrote President Murmu.

The Indian Air Force also paid its tributes to the heroes of the war. Taking to its X handle the IAF wrote, "The Indian Air Force pays heartfelt tribute to the valiant Warriors of the Kargil War. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve continue to inspire a nation united in gratitude."

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 History

In the winter of1998-1999, Pakistani forces secretly infiltrated the strategic locations of the Dras and Batalik regions in Ladakh to observe the movement along India's NH 1A and potentially gain control. This was despite Pakistan signing the Lahore Declaration in February 1999 to resolve the Kashmir issue.

At first, the Indian Armymistook the infiltrators for terrorists, but they later realised that the threat was much bigger and launched a counterattack against thePakistani forces. India mobilised about 200,000 soldiers, marking the beginning of the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 Significance

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the courage of the Indian armed forces as well as the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.