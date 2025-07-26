/Ziad Rahbani, celebrated musician and cultural voice of Lebanon, dies at 69

Renowned Lebanese composer, playwright, pianist, and political satirist Ziad Rahbani passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. The news of his death was confirmed by a close friend, although the exact cause has not yet been disclosed, according to the National News Agency. Rahbani, widely celebrated for songs like Kifak Inta and Bala Wala Shi, was mourned across Lebanon. President Joseph Aoun paid tribute, calling him "a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and an honest mirror reflecting the suffering and marginalised."

A musical legacy rooted in heritage

Born in 1956, Ziad Rahbani was the eldest son of legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz and acclaimed composer Assi Rahbani. He began his musical journey at a young age, composing for his mother while still in his teens. Over the decades, he created a unique musical style that fused traditional Arabic melodies with elements of jazz, funk, and classical music, helping shape modern Lebanese music.

He once said in an interview, “I admire the music of composers like Charlie Parker, Stan Getz, and Dizzy Gillespie. But my music is not Western, it’s Lebanese with a different way of expression.”

Ziad Rahbani's work and political commentary

Rahbani’s creative voice extended beyond music. His theatrical works were sharp commentaries on Lebanese politics, especially during and after the civil war. His breakout play, Nazl el-Sourour (Happiness Hotel), debuted in 1974 when he was just 17. It captured the frustration of a society torn by class disparity and political repression.

He also acted in several plays, beginning with Al Mahatta, and was a prolific writer of satirical radio shows that mocked the sectarian divide in Lebanon. In 2003, he ventured into cinema with the film Kite.

Ziad Rahbani leaves behind a profound legacy of artistic rebellion, cultural fusion, and political boldness. He is survived by his mother, Fairuz, sister Reema, and brother Hali.

(With agency inputs)

