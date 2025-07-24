One of the most familiar faces in the history of the WWF and WWE wrestling world, Hulk Hogan died at age of 71 on Thursday (July 24). According to reports, first responders reported to his home in Clearwater Florida for what was described as “cardiac arrest.” Rumors had been going around in recent months that Hulk Hogan was in poor health, but his family had mostly denied those rumors.

WWE in a post on X said, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson also posted on X. He wrote, “. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace.”

Who was Hulk Hogan? Know all about him

Hulk Hogan, one of professional wrestling’s most iconic figures, has lived much of his life in the public eye—not just inside the ring, but also through his relationships, family life, and personal transformations. Hogan first married Linda Claridge on December 18, 1983. The couple had two children together—daughter Brooke and son Nick. Their marriage, however, came to an end when Claridge filed for divorce, reportedly after discovering Hogan’s alleged affair.

Years later, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in December 2010. But that relationship, too, ended in divorce, which Hogan confirmed in 2022 via social media. Not long after, Hogan found love again—this time with yoga instructor Sky Daily. The couple began dating and got engaged in July 2023, when Hogan proposed during actor Corin Nemec’s wedding reception. They married on September 22, 2023.

Daily, who is 25 years younger than Hogan, has a background in the fitness industry and supports small businesses, as seen through her social media activity. She also has children from a previous relationship. Reflecting on their relationship, Hogan shared, “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.” Their union also marked a spiritual turning point. In December 2023, Hogan revealed that the couple had been baptized together at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, calling it “the greatest day of my life” and emphasizing their shared commitment to faith.

Sky Daily has frequently posted loving tributes to Hogan. Welcoming the new year in 2024, she shared a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption: “Happy New Year! Can’t wait to do 2024 with the one I adore!”

Meanwhile, Hogan’s daughter Brooke, born on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida, has carved her own path. Athletic in her youth, she pursued gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading. Brooke ventured into music, releasing her debut single “Everything to Me” in 2004, and went on to tour with major acts like Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

Brooke also dabbled in wrestling, debuting with WWE in 2006 and later appearing in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling as an on-screen personality. She was once engaged to former Dallas Cowboys center Phil Costa, but the engagement ended in 2013. However, Brooke chose not to attend her father’s wedding to Sky Daily. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she explained her absence: “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family. I’m focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.” Despite the emotional distance, she wished her father well.

Hogan’s son Nick, born July 27, 1990, in Los Angeles, also stepped into the spotlight, though not without controversy. He explored a career in motorsports, earning a Formula Drift license in 2006 and competing in 2007. However, his passion for speed led to trouble. In 2007, Nick was involved in a devastating car crash that left his friend and passenger John Graziano with severe brain damage.