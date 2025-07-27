/Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's romantic saga enters ₹ 200 crore club in nine days



Despite featuring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, their latest release, Saiyaara, has already been splashing at the box office with great numbers on day one, giving tough competition to other films' collections. Both critics and audience have given a tremendous response to Mohit Suri's directorial. Reportedly, the romantic saga has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club within 9 days of its release. Let's know more details.

Saiyaara enters the Rs 200 crore group

According to the Sacnilk report, Saiyaara had earned an estimation of Rs 217.25 crore net in India within nine days of its release. The Sacnilk report states that Saiyaara was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

In the first week, the film ad collected Rs 172.75 crore, and with strong word of mouth, it has seen an impressive growth at the box office. Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storyline, which has kept the audience hooked right from the beginning, amongst the big-budget releases.

All about Saiyaara

With Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday finally marked his debut in Bollywood. He is the son of Chikki Panday, aka Aloke Sharad Panday, and wellness coach Deanne Panday. While Aneet Padda, born in Amritsar, Punjab, made her first appearance in the 2022 film Salaam Venky before making her breakthrough in Saiyaara.

WION's Shomini Sen quoted in her review, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara focuses on young love. Suri, who has made a name for creating musicals and angsty love stories, returns to his comfort zone and collaborates for the first time with Yash Raj Films- another name synonymous with Bollywood romances ".