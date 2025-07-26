/From Coolie to Kantara: Chapter 1: South Indian films to release in 2025 second half

In the first half of 2025, South Indian movies dominated the box office. As audiences prepare for the upcoming second half, we have curated a list of some of the most anticipated films set to release in theatres, from Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Rishab Shetty's Coolie.
The first half of 2025 saw blockbuster hits from South Indian cinema, but it’s not over yet. The second half of the year promises an even more thrilling and entertaining lineup of films set to hit theatres soon. Starting with Rajinikanth's Coolie, other highly anticipated releases include Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Scroll down to check out the list.
Release date: 15 August
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-thriller stars superstar Rajinikanth as a smuggler named Deva. While plot details remain under wraps, expectations are sky-high for the movie.
Release date: 27 August
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan
Starring Keerthy Suresh, Revolver Rita is a dark comedy packed with action, drama, and plenty of entertainment. Directed by K. Chandru, the film's teaser shows Suresh taking down goons with swag and style.
Release date: 28 August
Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this light-hearted family drama marks Mohanlal’s return to comedy. While the plot remains undisclosed, reports suggest it’s set in Pune and revolves around a family narrative with a social message.
Release date: 25 September
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj
Directed by Sujeeth, OG is one of the most anticipated action dramas of the year. Pawan Kalyan plays gangster Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, who mysteriously vanishes, only to return after 10 years seeking revenge.
Release date: 1 October
Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Parthiban
Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, Idly Kadai is a Tamil-language thriller featuring him in the lead alongside Nithya Menen. While plot details are under wraps, the project has generated strong buzz.
Release date: 2 October
Cast: Rishab Shetty
Following the massive success of Kantara, the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, explores the origins of the Panjurli Daiva tradition. First-look posters show Rishab Shetty in a divine and warrior-like avatar.
Release date: 16 October
Cast: Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan
Vrusshabha marks Mohanlal’s third release of the year. This fantasy drama blends mythology, action, and emotion. In the first-look poster, Mohanlal is seen in a fierce warrior avatar, wielding a sword and long hair.
Release date: 5 December
Cast: Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan
This Telugu horror-comedy features Prabhas as a young man of royal lineage who returns to his ancestral property with hopes of selling it, but things take a dramatic turn that involves ghosts. A blend of horror and folklore, the movie has Sanjay Dutt playing a crucial role.