/From Coolie to Kantara: Chapter 1: South Indian films to release in 2025 second half

The first half of 2025 saw blockbuster hits from South Indian cinema, but it’s not over yet. The second half of the year promises an even more thrilling and entertaining lineup of films set to hit theatres soon. Starting with Rajinikanth's Coolie, other highly anticipated releases include Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Scroll down to check out the list.



Coolie

Release date: 15 August

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-thriller stars superstar Rajinikanth as a smuggler named Deva. While plot details remain under wraps, expectations are sky-high for the movie.

Revolver Rita



Release date: 27 August

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Revolver Rita is a dark comedy packed with action, drama, and plenty of entertainment. Directed by K. Chandru, the film's teaser shows Suresh taking down goons with swag and style.

Hridayapoorvam

Release date: 28 August

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this light-hearted family drama marks Mohanlal’s return to comedy. While the plot remains undisclosed, reports suggest it’s set in Pune and revolves around a family narrative with a social message.

OG

Release date: 25 September

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is one of the most anticipated action dramas of the year. Pawan Kalyan plays gangster Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, who mysteriously vanishes, only to return after 10 years seeking revenge.

Idly Kadai



Release date: 1 October

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Parthiban

Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, Idly Kadai is a Tamil-language thriller featuring him in the lead alongside Nithya Menen. While plot details are under wraps, the project has generated strong buzz.

Kantara: Chapter 1



Release date: 2 October

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Following the massive success of Kantara, the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, explores the origins of the Panjurli Daiva tradition. First-look posters show Rishab Shetty in a divine and warrior-like avatar.

Vrusshabha



Release date: 16 October

Cast: Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan

Vrusshabha marks Mohanlal’s third release of the year. This fantasy drama blends mythology, action, and emotion. In the first-look poster, Mohanlal is seen in a fierce warrior avatar, wielding a sword and long hair.

The Raja Saab

Release date: 5 December

Cast: Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan