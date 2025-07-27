/How To Train Your Dragon OTT: Know when and where can you watch live action remake

Fantasy adventure film How To Train Your Dragon, which is the live-action remake of the animated movie of the same name, was released in cinemas on June 13 and received positive feedback from critics and the audience. The Hollywood summer blockbuster was welcomed with open arms by fans for its visuals being refreshing and the best live remake to date. Now, soon, netizens who had missed watching it on big screens have already made it a digital premiere.

Which platform is How To Train Your Dragon available on?

Directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon, which is a scene-by-scene remake of an animated feature, won the hearts of netizens with its adorable bond between dragons and human beings.

The film is now available to watch on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. However, the catch is, one has to pay for watching it, ie, it is available on rent for Rs 399.

All about How To Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon is loosely based on a 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. Co-produced, written for the screen, and directed by Dean DeBloi, it stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn, among others.

John Powell, who also worked on the trilogy, additionally returned to compose the score for the film. Actors who were part of the film are Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Brownwyn James, Ruth Codd, Murray McArthur, and Anna Leong Brophy, among others.