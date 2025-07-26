/Subtitled & Dubbed: From Amélie to Parasite, these non-English movies are a must-watch on OTT

In today's streaming era, audiences no longer need to juggle and understand the language of a film. Thanks to subtitles and dubbing, which have opened doors to enjoying different narratives from every corner of the world. Non-English dramas are gaining attention and appreciation that they have long deserved amid the glorified English films. These cinematic gems offer not just entertainment but a window to diverse cultures and storytelling traditions that are often richer than their mainstream counterparts. Above all, streaming platforms have made access to these films much easier to get a memorable experience. If you are someone who loves enjoying cinema beyond borders, then this recommendation is for you. The article brings some of the best non-English movies available on OTT platforms that will stay with you for long.

1. A Separation (2011)

Nader and Simin from A Separation Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Morally complex and evolving, Asghar Farhadi's A Separation narrates the story of a married couple, Nader and Simin. The couple is forced to make a difficult decision to move to another country or stay in Iran to improve the life of their child. The Iranian film is an emotionally intense drama, definitely worth watching if you're into foreign language films.

2. Roma (2018)



Streaming on: Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma is a semi-autobiographical film set in 1970s Mexico. The film focuses on a young indigenous woman (Yalitza Aparicio) who works as a domestic worker for a middle-class white family and deals with the political turmoil of the time. The film is a visual masterpiece capturing life, politics and heartbreak in Mexico with English subtitles.

3. The Lives of Others (2006)



Streaming on: Netflix

Starring Ulrich Mühe and Martina Gedeck, the film is a gripping Cold War drama about surveillance, loyalty and conscience in East Germany. A dedicated Stasi officer, Gerd Wiesler, begins spying on a famous playwright and his actress-lover, Christa-Maria. The Lives of Others also won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

4. Parasite (2019)

The family from Parasite Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Parasite is the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars for its sharp direction, plot twists and social commentary. The film is a genre-blending South Korean thriller about a poor family who cunningly insert themselves into a wealthy household. Its brilliant storytelling and rich satire on social inequality make it a must-watch.

5. Train to Busan (2016)



Streaming on: Prime Video/ Netflix/ JioHotstar

Busanhaeng, aka Train to Busan, is a thrilling zombie survival movie with emotional depth and fast-paced action. A zombie virus breaks out in South Korea and passengers on an express train to Busan are left to fight for their existence.

Starring Gong Yoo, this Korean film is a brutal ride blending horror with real human stakes.

6. Amélie (2001)

Amélie Poulain from Amélie Photograph: (X)