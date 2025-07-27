/Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh, wife Ruchiraa welcome baby boy: God's kindness overflows

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh gained nationwide recognition for his portrayal in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava and other roles in films including Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Dass Dev welcomed a baby boy with his wife Ruchiraa Goramay today, ie, on July 24. The couple shared a joint post on social media for fans.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Vineet Kumar Singh and his wife

Vineet Kumar Singh took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "God's Kindness overflows! Move over world. The littlest Singh has arrived, and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you, God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Vineet".

Soon, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section of the post to bless the couple and their baby and congratulate them. One user wrote, "Hearty congratulations". Another user wrote, "Congratulations, sir". "Congratulations to both of you", wrote the third user.

Several celebrities, including Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika, Akshay Oberoi, Gaurav Verma, and Manoj Bajpayee, among others, congratulated the new parents.

All about Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and entered the showbiz industry with his participation in a show titled Superstars Talent Hunt. After winning the competition, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who was one of the judges, gave him a role in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Pitaah.

After continuing with his acting streak, he got noticed after his series of performances in City of Gold, Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Ugly. His other notable work in films includes Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bollywood Diaries, Mukkabaaz, Aadhaar, Siya, Superboys of Malegaon, and Jaat, among others.