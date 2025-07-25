/Rangeen review: Vineet Kumar Singh's show promises a blend of dark humour and thrill

Amazon Prime Video original series Rangeen premiered today on the streaming giant. The show starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chadha in key roles has caught the attention of many for its unconventional and unusual topic, which many would definitely feel uncomfortable taking up. How a couple's lives get entangled in demands for each other's needs required in a relationship forms the main crux of the story.

Plot of Rangeen

The story begins with Adarsh (played by Vineet Kumar Singh), a struggling journalist, who is wanting to make it big in the society with problems faced by human and make everyone aware. While he is keeping on his toes with his journalism job, his love life begins to fade with his wife, Naina (played by Rajshri Deshpande), after he catches her cheating on him. The chaos and unpredictable situation begin when he starts investigating, and each revelation makes him enraged and heartbroken at the same time.



The major truth comes out when Adarsh finds out that his wife was spending more time with a gigolo named Sunny (played by Taaruk Raina). Soon, Adarsh, who feels rejected, enters this job and goes on a journey of self-discovery and personal doubt. But, with these, his professional aspirations, awkward encounters happen, which also lead to his marriage falling apart totally.

Why does it make Rangeen interesting to watch?

No doubt, Rangeen is a must-watch! Of course, with Vineet Kumar Singh getting his breakthrough with the recent release Chhaava, which made a big splash at the box office. When the revelation happens, the background music reminds us of the 80s and 90s, when an investigation or a villain is being captured. Also, the screenplay and dialogues (which gave a pinch of dark humour) have been amazingly done by Amir Rizvi, Amardeep Galsin, and Manu Rishi Chadha.



It is a thought-provoking show with a perfect blend of suspense and dark comedy. Vineet Kumar Singh has done a brilliant job of portraying the emotions of a betrayed husband. While Rajshri Deshpande's character has tried to depict the need of a married woman. Taaruk Raina has come out of his comfort zone and played a bold role, which not everyone would think of playing. And of course, Sheeba Chadha, with less screen time, has outshone other cast members in the show.



Moreover, the show has also shown the depiction of a man who fails his marriage, instead of taking revenge, tries to understand his wife's needs by risking his career and entering a phase that is harmful to his professional career. It has also shown the perspective of a man facing rejection, the male ego getting hurt, and how to channelize to understand his woman.



While woman's angle, it has shown how if things don't go their way, or are not able to express their feelings, or when their expectations are not met by the fan, how they just switch off and try every means to make it work.

What are the flaws in Rangeen?

The show began with a strong bang, unpredictable scenes, and very chaotic, but as the story progresses, it falls flat with half-baked developments. Adarsh, at times, was confused about what he wanted, and other characters just played along as per the plotline.