/Kevin Hart is all set to perform in India; had initially cancelled show in April due to Pahalgam attack

Kevin Hart is coming to India with his Acting My Age tour. The stand-up comedian was scheduled to perform in Mumbai, India in April however, he had to cancel the plan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, Hart is now planning to perform in Indian in September 2025.

Kevin Hart announces India show

On Thursday, organizers District by Zomato announced that Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly acclaimed Acting My Age to Mumbai. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian will be performing live for the first time in India. Hart will perform at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on September 21.

Hart is likely to delve into personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of ageing and add his unique comedic flair to it.

Expressing his excitement at performing in India for the first time, Hart said in a statement, “India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter."

The pre-sale tickets will go live on July 29. Following this, general tickets will become available for purchase starting from July 31.

Kevin's previous show in India got cancelled

Kevin was set to come to India as part of his World Tour in April 2025. The actor - comedian was scheduled to perform in Delhi on April 30. However, it was called off following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. The incident lead to cross border tensions and India's Operation Sindoor where India carried out targeted air strikes on terrorist camps in POK and Pakistan.

Kevin Hart is known for his observational and self-deprecating humour. He has performed several comedy specials. He was last seen as part of the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet. He has been part of several blockbuster comedies like Jumanji series, Hobbs & Shaw, Nightschool and more. In 2024, Hart hosted the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady.