/Air Bud to make its return to silver screens in 2026, Makers announce sequel

Air Bud is and will always have been one of the OG films for '90s kids! The canine drama, which has showcased the loving bond of humans and dogs, struck a chord with the netizens. Now, everyone's favourite is all set to make its comeback to silver screens next year in the summer with a sequel, and fans can't keep calm. The announcement was made by the production house Air Bud Entertainment and Cineverse.

Fans react to Air Bud sequel announcement, know all details about the upcoming film

The production house announced that there is another sequel to Air Bud in its line of sports-playing dog movies today. It's an announcement of distribution rights for the latter that will see Air Bud Returns make its way to theatres in the summer of 2026.

The 1997 film Air Bud and its many sequels producer Robert Vince will be the writer and director for the upcoming film. Reportedly, he had given a statement in which he said, a deeply human story with themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.

Soon, after the news was dropped, excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Who is this Air Bud's great, great, grandson? The first came out when I was just 18. I am now 36. You know generations have passed since the OG dog". Another user wrote, "I'll be there". "Will Kevin Zeigers still act in it?" wrote the third user.

All about Air Bud

Air Bud, helmed by Charles Martin Smith, tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a stray dog that has a natural talent for basketball, and together they experience the highs and lows of life as their friendship remains solid through a series of escapades.