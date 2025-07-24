Euphoria season 3: Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer joins Labrinth for the upcoming season of the HBO Max series

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will team up with Labrinth for the upcoming third season of the HBO Max series Euphoria. Zimmer has won two Academy Awards and has worked on films like The Lion King, Dune, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, and Interstellar. Production of the much-delayed third season of the show started earlier this year and is expected to stream in 2026. The third season was initially announced in 2022 but went through multiple delays due to the 2023 Hollywood labour disputes and the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.

Zimmer and Labrinth talk teaming up

Speaking about joining the hit show, Hans Zimmer shared, “It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Labrinth, who composed the music for the first two seasons of the show, shared his excitement about collaborating with Zimmer: “It’s a true honour to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance. So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning.”

What is Euphoria about?

Set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, the show follows the lives of high schooler Ruby “Rue” Bennett, played by Zendaya, and her friends. It explores issues of identity, addiction, and trauma. Euphoria has been nominated for multiple awards and has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

What to expect in season 3

The third season will be set five years after the events of season two and will explore Rue’s life outside of high school and how she deals with being sober. The rest of the main cast, which includes Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike, will reprise their roles.

Season 3 will also introduce newcomers Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

