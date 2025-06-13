/Euphoria star Eric Dane breaks silence on battling ALS diagnosis: I don't think...'

American actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy opened up about his health struggles and two months after revealing he'd been diagnosed with ALS spoke about the bright side.

Eric Dane breaks the silence about ALS

In the Good Morning America teaser, Eric Dane said, "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me".

The footage of the 30-second clip also features the interviewer and Dane holding hands at one point, and Dane breaking down in tears at another. Some of the footage also showcases the two walking down the street on a bright sunny day.

For the unversed, two months back Dane revealed about ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), "I'm grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time".

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The disease progresses gradually causing symptoms to worsen over time. Currently, there is no cure for ALS, but treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

All about Eric Dane

Eric Dane is an American actor who began playing small roles in television including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married...with Children among others.

His other notable works include The Basket, X-Men: The Last Stand, Open Water 2: Adrift, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, Grey Lady, The Ravine, Little Dixie, Americana, and One Fast Move among others. He has also featured in several shows- Silk Stalkings, Gideon's Crossing, Charmed, Private Practice, The Last Ship, The Fixer, Family Guy, and Wireless among others.