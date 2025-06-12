/Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sex crimes retrial, no verdict on rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault on Wednesday (Jun 11) at his retrial. The Former movie mogul was found not guilty of another, while has not reached a verdict on a rape charge after hearing testimony from his alleged victims.

Weinstein, 73, was retried for allegedly raping actress Jessica Mann and sexually assaulting film producer Miriam Haley. He was also facing new charges of assaulting ex-model Kaja Sokola.

The jury found Weinstein on one of the three counts he faced, which stemmed from his alleged assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. However, he was found not guilty of the fresh charges at the tense proceeding in a Manhattan court.

The jury has not yet reached a verdict on third count, which relates to charges of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. The deliberations will resume on that count on Thursday (Jun 12).

In February 2020, a jury found Weinstein guilty of raping Mann and sexually assaulting Haley. The conviction marked a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak up on sexual misconduct by powerful men.

However, the New York Court of Appeals threw out Weinstein’s conviction in April last year, saying the trial judge erred by allowing women to testify against Weinstein, but their accusations were not the basis of the criminal charges. However, Weinstein stayed behind bars due to his California conviction, which he has appealed.

The movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 women, including famous actresses. Weinstein has been portrayed as a serial predator by the prosecutors, who allege that he promised career advancement in Hollywood to women but assaulted them after coaxing them into private settings.