/Shah Rukh Khan confirms release date of his next KING, reveals makers working on the asset

The wait has been long for his fans but Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the big screen by the end of 2026. The actor on Tuesday interacted with his fans on social media with his signature #AskSRK and confirmed that KING, SRK’s next film will be released on December 24.

SRK confirms KING release date

During his #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that King is locked for a December 24 release. He also asked fans to be patient, assuring them that they will be happy with what the makers are working on.

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Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle.”

He also confirmed that the makers, including director Siddharth Anand, are working on the asset and taking their time to ensure they put their best foot forward. He wrote, “Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King”

When asked by a fan to at least unveil the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan responded that he will interact for now, and that the trailer will be released later. He pointed out that there are still around 100 days left for the film’s release, asking fans to be patient.

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