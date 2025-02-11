We finally have news about Euphoria season 3 as the makers teased the first look of the superhit HBO show starring Zendaya. The show kickstarted its long-due production, almost exactly three years after the premiere of season 2.

Makers teased the new season with the first look from the show and it features none other than Zendaya who plays the character of Rue on the show.

Euphoria season 3 to have 8 episodes

Most of the principal cast is returning with the exception of some actors like Barbie Ferreira who had said earlier that she would not be back.

Prior to this announcement, the only thing we knew about the future of the HBO show was that in November, HBO/Ma boss Casey Bloys said, “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed.”

At the time, he had also said that season 3 will have "eight episodes".

Euphoria’s cast includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane.

Euphoria is an award-favourite

Ever since its premiere, Euphoria has been an award-favourite. The HBO show has received 25 Emmy nominations, with nine wins. Among the wins were two for Zendaya for best actress in a drama and one for Colman Domingo for best guest actor in a drama. Series creator Sam Levinson also won a DGA award for the Season 2 episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”.