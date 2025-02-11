After putting up a scintillating performance during the Super Bowl Halftime show, Grammy winners and longtime collaborators Kendrick Lamar and SZA will soon be seen sharing a stage once again as they embark on a special UK and Europe Tour.
Post the Super Bowl Show, Kendrick and SZA announced that they are set to begin their tour of the UK and Europe.
Kendrick and SZA to go on a UK and Europe tour
As announced by Live Nation, the tour is called Grand National and will run throughout the UK throughout July, with shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, and London. Kendrick will have SZA by his side during the shows. SZA recently debuted a second studio album, SOS which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 100 and features hit singles "Kill Bill" and "Snooze".
These are the UK Tour Dates:
July 8, 2025 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
July 10, 2025 – Villa Park, Birmingham
July 19, 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
July 22, 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
With a notable gap between shows, many are speculating that Kendrick and SZA may make a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival.
These are the European Tour Dates:
July 02, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION
July 04, 2025 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
July 13, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
July 15, 2025 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena
July 27, 2025 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
July 30, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Kanye West's X account deactivated after he posts 'I am a Nazi'
Kendrick and SZA during Super Bowl Halftime
Kendrick Lamar put up a grand display at the Caesars Superdome, in New Orleans, for the prestigious Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening. At the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles won over the Kansas City Chiefs by 40 to 22.
Super Bowl Halftime Show: It's 'Game Over' for Drake as Kendrick Lamar performs diss track Not Like Us
Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson introduced Kendrick to the stage dressed as Uncle Sam, while SZA performed alongside Kendrick and Serena Williams also made a cameo appearance.
During his electrifying performance, Kendrick performed the infamous diss track for Drake. The track “Not Like Us’ recently also won Kendrick five Grammys.