Actress Sharon Stone is set to join the third season of HBO's Euphoria, THR has learned.

If the reports are true, then the veteran actress will be joining the new season of the show, which includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane and Colman Domingo, among others.

No official statement has been released as of now.

For the unversed, the Oscar-nominated actress has starred in several notable films and shows over the years, including Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Sliver, The Specialist, The Quick and the Dead, Broken Flowers, and Casino.

Most recently, she has worked with Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit that’s set to release on Aug. 15, 2025.

More About Euphoria Season 3

The long-due production of season 3 has finally kicked off after an almost three-year hiatus. A few days back, the makers also released the first look of Zendaya as Rue from the forthcoming season.

Most of the principal cast is returning except actor Barbie Ferreira, who had earlier revealed that she would not return. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry from the second season are series regulars in the new instalment.

Apart from Stone, the other new castmembers who will be seen in season three are: Actor Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia, Toby Wallace, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Anna Van Patten.

The upcoming season will have eight episodes. As of now, not much is known. However, if reports are to be believed, Euphoria will see a time jump, focusing on the show’s younger characters after their high school years.

No premiere date hasn’t been announced. But, the show is likely to premiere in 2026.

Euphoria has been one of the fan-favourite shows. The two seasons of the show have received 25 Emmy nominations, with nine wins.