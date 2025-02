The winners of the 2025 Writers Guild Awards are here! The ceremony which was underway simultaneously in New York and Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb 15), saw several award-season contenders and fan-favouruite shows taking up the top awards.

Advertisment

Oscar-nominated Anora took home the award for original screenplay, beating A Real Pain, Challengers, Civil War and My Old Ass. Nickel Boys took home the trophy for adapted screenplay. On the TV side, the night was dominated by the Japanese drama Shogun. The show won the best drama, best new series and best drama episode award.

In Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster hosted this year’s event, while in the East, comedian Roy Wood Jr. served as host.

Winners list:

Advertisment

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

Anora, Written by Sean Baker - WINNER

Challengers, Written by Justin Kuritzkes

Civil War, Written by Alex Garland

My Old Ass, Written by Megan Park

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Advertisment

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks.

Dune: Part 2, Screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts.

Hit Man, Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Glen Powell.

Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - WINNER

Wicked, Screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Kiss the Future, Screenplay by Bill S. Carter, Story by Bill S. Carter and Nenad Cicin-Sain

WINNER Jim Henson: Idea Man, Written by Mark Monroe

Martha, Written by R.J. Cutler

War Game, Written by Tony Gerber & Jesse Moss

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

The Boys, Written by Geoff Aull, Jessica Chou, Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Anslem Richardson.

WINNER Shōgun, Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida.

Fallout, Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner.

The Diplomat, Written by Peter Ackerman, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Anna Hagen, Julianna Dudley Meagher, Peter Noah.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi.

(List is updating)