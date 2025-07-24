Artificial: Luca Guadagnino eyeing Ike Barinholtz to play Elon Musk in upcoming comedy about OpenAI

Last month, director Luca Guadagnino, known for helming films like Call Me by Your Name and Queer, was reported to be working on Artificial, a film about the founding of the tech company OpenAI. Now, according to a new report, Guadagnino is eyeing actor Ike Barinholtz, who played a leading role in the recently released Emmy-nominated comedy series The Studio, to portray Elon Musk. According to Variety, Barinholtz is still in talks for the role. He is fresh off his Emmy nomination for The Studio and has previously played supporting roles in projects like Bad Neighbours, Sisters, The Mindy Project, and Running Point.

A Satirical take on AI and tech founders

Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later parted ways with the company after disagreements over its vision. He went on to launch his own AI company, XAI, and became a frequent public critic of OpenAI and its policies. The film is set in 2023 and will be a comedy-drama.

What is Artificial about?

Andrew Garfield will be playing the role of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, while Yura Borisov will portray Ilya Sutskever, another co-founder who attempted and failed to have Altman removed from the company. Actress Monica Barbaro has also been approached for an undisclosed role.

Garfield’s return to the tech world

This will be Andrew Garfield’s second time portraying a tech company co-founder, having played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in 2010’s The Social Network. The upcoming OpenAI film is expected to follow a satirical tone, in the vein of The Big Short and Don’t Look Up.

The script for Artificial is written by Simon Rich, known for Man Seeking Woman, An American Pickle, and Miracle Workers. Production will begin after the release of Guadagnino’s next film, After the Hunt, which premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny.