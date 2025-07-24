/Less than a year after movin in, what's forcing Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to sell their UK farmhouse?

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Ross,i are selling their big UK farmhouse. The couple permanently moved the UK earlier this year after Donald Trump was elected as the US President. The couple moved to the high-end Cotswolds area- the area is known to attract rich and famous Hollywood celebrities. Their UK farmhouse is now listed for sale at $30 million.

Ellen and Portia bought the 43-acre estate home in Spring 2024. Named 'Kitesbridge Farm,' they’ve now listed it for sale, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ellen, 67, and Portia, 52, reportedly paid around $20 million last year for the property.

Why are they selling their UK farmhouse?

DeGeneres told The Wall Street Journal, “When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses.”

DeGeneres added, “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.” The couple, married since 2008, has already moved to another nearby home that better fits their animals’ needs.

About Ellen’s UK farmhouse

According to reports, the property has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also includes a two-bedroom guest cottage with its own kitchen and sitting area, plus a heated five-car garage with a small kitchenette. There’s also a “party barn” with a bar, a heated indoor pool, gym, kitchen garden, and several outdoor living areas. The property also includes a helipad.

Ellen confirmed that she and Portia moved to the UK

The news comes days after Ellen confirmed she and Portia moved to the UK for good after Trump’s re-election win. Ellen spoke to British host Richard Bacon in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on Sunday. She said they were only planning a short stay in the UK initially, but after Trump’s win over Kamala Harris, they changed their minds and stayed on.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’” she said. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”