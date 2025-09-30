/Kiss of Life agency warns legal action over member Julie's viral video leak, issues statement

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life and boy group VERIVERY have come into the spotlight after a few of the members, ie, Julie, Kangmin, and Yeonho, ran into trouble post the private room viral video leak. Now, the agency of Kiss of Life has responded to the clip and has hinted at legal action and has even issued a statement in regard to this.

Kiss of Life agency issues statement about the viral video leak

According to a report of The Chosun Daily, the agency of Kiss of Life, S2 Entertainment, has responded regarding the controversy over the leak of the video. They stated, “We have confirmed the illegal leakage and distribution of video footage online and have previously expressed our stance. However, baseless speculations surrounding our artist continue to spread, so we would like to clarify our position.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The agency further said, “We are always concerned that our artists' reputation and dignity are being severely damaged due to unverified rumours and indiscriminate speculation, which has reached a level that cannot be overlooked. We are currently collecting and analysing relevant materials of false information, malicious posts, and all acts infringing on personal rights.”

“S2 Entertainment will prioritise protecting the rights and interests of our artists and fans and will take all measures to strongly respond so that no further damage occurs due to indiscriminate rumours. We urge everyone to refrain from actions that could lead to punishment. We will continue to monitor and immediately take legal action against the spread of baseless false information and malicious acts, so we ask for your cooperation in reporting such incidents. We will defend our artists' legitimate rights and reputation until the end,” the agency concluded.

What was the response of group members?

Reportedly, Julie's side has stated that "This is a personal privacy matter, and the company has no comment. While Kang Min's side said, “The rumour is completely untrue and is a malicious falsehood that seriously damages the artist's reputation.”

All about the viral video leak case involving Kiss of Life and VERIVERY members?

The video of Julie was seen lying down next to Kangmin before getting up to leave to hold Yeonho's hand. The clip had led to a huge uproar among netizens. Many supported the members by stating that leaking the video meant invading someone's privacy.