/Baywatch reboot: Carmen Electra aka Lani to be back in the action series? Here's the truth

American drama Baywatch, which garnered popularity, features a few lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii. After the recent reported announcement that the reboot series is in the works, actress Carmen Electra might be back to feature in it. But there is one twist to her being added. Let's delve into to know more details.

Will Carmen Electra be part of Baywatch?

According to a report by TMZ, Carmen Electra, who has played the role of Lani McKenzie in season 8 of the action series, stated that, "It could be fun, but there's one aspect of the original production she would likely avoid entirely: 'I don't know if I'd want to be in the water.

She further said, “It's the ocean, you know? I love being around the ocean. Working in it is very different. When you're working in the ocean, it is very complicated.”

What do we know about the Baywatch reboot?

Reportedly, Fox has officially given a series order for a reboot of Baywatch revolving around legendary lifeguards, which is set to air during the 2026-2027 season.

Reports suggest that Fox Entertainment and Fremantle are co-producing the reboot, which will have 12 episodes. Matt Nix will reportedly serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Dante Di Loreto, and Doug Schwartz also executive producing.

All about Baywatch

Baywatch was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, who produced the show throughout its 11-season run. The series focuses on both professional and personal challenges faced by the characters, portrayed by a large rotating ensemble cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.

The show ran in its original title and format from 1989 to 1999. From 1999 to 2001, with a setting change and a large cast overhaul, it was known as Baywatch: Hawaii.