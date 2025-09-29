/Social Network 2: Will Andrew Garfield feature in biographical action film? Actor reveals

The Social Network, helmed by David Fincher, which was released in 2010, was one of the best films and also received eight Academy Award nominations. After the recent reports of the second installment of The Social Network being released next year were announced, Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield revealed whether he will be part of it or not.

Will Andrew Garfield be part of The Social Network?

As per a report of IndieWire, the Oscar nominee was asked if he would be back in the second installment of The Social Network. To this, the actor replied, “No, no. Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This is because Eduardo Saverin's role in Facebook alongside Mark Zuckerberg was small during the company's growth. In 2009, he gave up his US citizenship and relocated to Singapore. Andrew revealed that despite not being in the second part, he is excited to watch the film.

All about Social Network 2

The second installment, titled 'The Social Reckoning', is set to hit theatres on October 9, 2026, production studio Sony Pictures announced on Thursday. 'The Social Reckoning' is written and directed by Sorkin, who also produces alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr, and Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong will star in 'The Social Reckoning'. Production for the film is expected to commence next month. Jeremy Strong is set to play the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, reported Variety.