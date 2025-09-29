/Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her time in New York with Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza



Priyanka Chopra spent some quality time with actor Ishaan Khatter and actress Dia Mirza recently in New York. Priyanka is known to share updates about her personal and professional life on Instagram. From time to time, Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her and her family's life. Her latest photo dump has her sharing snaps of her recent days in New York.

Priyanka Chopra's NY photo series

In the first picture, Priyanka was all smiles as she got a kiss from husband Nick Jonas. Another picture showed daughter Malti sitting on her lap as she got her nails done during a makeup session on a set. Malti also had a lovely time playing and swimming with her dolls in the other pictures.

Priyanka also took out Malti on a stroll on the New York streets, and actor Ishaan Khatter was seen accompanying the mother-daughter duo. Another photo has Priyanka and her friend Dia Mirza out on a walk together.



The two actors smiled for the camera, with Malti holding her doll in the stroll. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “A little New York fall moment with the people you love is magical.” She added the hashtags lately and blessed.



On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State. In the Amazon Prime Video film, Priyanka starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.



She is all set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, which co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. An official announcement about the film and the cast is yet to be made.