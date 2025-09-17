Google Preferred
Nick Jonas turns 33: Priyanka Chopra posts adorable memories from 2018 to 2025

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 12:53 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 12:53 IST
Nick Jonas turns 33: Priyanka Chopra posts adorable memories from 2018 to 2025

Priyanka Chopra and nick jonas Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Nick Jonas turned 33 on September 16 and Priyanka Chopra wished her husband by sharing an emotional note on Instagram with some unseen photos.  
 

Global icon Priyanka Chopra made husband Nick Jonas’ 33rd birthday extra special by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram filled with unseen memories. The actress celebrates her husband’s big day on September 16 with a carousel of photos spanning from 2018 to 2025, giving fans a glimpse into their beautiful journey together.

The birthday post

The pictures included everything from intimate dinner dates, candid family moments with daughter Malti Marie, to glamorous red-carpet appearances. One of the most endearing shots showed Priyanka tenderly holding Nick’s face, while another captured their little one playing with her parents.

Alongside the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s 2025-2018!”

Priyanka and Nick's love story

Their love story began back in 2016 when they first connected on X. By 2018, they made headlines with their joint appearance at the Met Gala, followed by Nick’s romantic proposal in London. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 with grand celebrations both in Indian and Western traditions.

In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy, beginning a new chapter in their lives. Over the years, the duo has been adored for their public displays of affection and strong partnership, both personally and professionally.

Fans react to Priyanka’s post

The actress’ sweet tribute instantly won hearts across social media. Fans flooded the comments section, calling them “couple goals” and praising their beautiful bond.

Just days before Nick’s birthday, the couple were spotted at New York Fashion Week, leaving the fans mesmerized.

