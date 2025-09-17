/Cardi B admits she fell asleep during court trial: ‘Was trying to fight but…’

Cardi B candidly admitted that she fell asleep in court during the closing arguments of her civil assault trial. While speaking to Jennifer Hudson in her show The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week, Cardi was asked if she had indeed fallen asleep.

“I’m not even going to lie, I was,” Cardi said. “I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it, but I just couldn’t," she added.

Clips of her sleeping during the court proceedings were widely circulated on social media and showed her with heavy eyes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the show, Cardi laughed out but admitted that the timing of the trial could not have been worse.

What was Cardi B accused of?

The rapper was found not liable on September 2 in a civil case tied to allegations from a former security guard. The rapper, however, admitted that the entire process was draining.

“I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court,” she said. “And then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I missed my kids’ first day of school. But at least it’s positive press," she added.

Her trial overlapped with preparations for her upcoming album Am I the Drama? which will release on September 19.

While the stress of the new album and court proceedings, the rapper decided to use the attention and press coverage as a promotional strategy.

Turning court memes into album sales

Just a day after the trial, she dropped limited “Courtroom Edition” versions of the record. The cover art had Viral meme photos of her from inside the courthouse. Posting on social media, she told fans: “BY POPULAR DEMAND, the courtroom edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW.”

Cardi is hopeful about her new album and wants to win a Grammy for it. “Success for me will be people saying, ‘She put out a great album.’ If at 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that’s going to be success for me because people can’t wait to downplay it," the singer explained.