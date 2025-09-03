Cardi B has officially been cleared in her recent civil assault and battery case. The rapper was facing a $24 million lawsuit from a former security guard, Emani Ellis, who alleged that Cardi attacked her in 2018. Ellis claimed the incident happened outside a Beverly Hills medical office, accusing the star of hitting her, cutting her face, spitting on her, and even using racial slurs. After reviewing the evidence, the jury ruled in Cardi’s favour, deciding she was not liable and would not be required to pay any damages.

Cardi B assault case details

At the time of the alleged incident, Cardi B was four months pregnant. She admitted to having a verbal dispute with Ellis but denied any physical assault, explaining that Ellis had invaded her privacy by filming her before an OB-GYN appointment. Cardi also said Ellis was on the phone during the encounter and told the other person they had just seen the rapper. Ellis then alleged that things turned physical, which Cardi denied.

Cardi B reacts to the verdict

Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Cardi B said, “I did not touch that woman. With that being said, this time around, I'm gonna be nice. The next time someone tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm going to countersue. I’m going to make you pay, because this is not okay.”

Cardi B thanks fans for their support

The rapper went on to explain that people often misunderstand celebrities, assuming they will simply hand over money or settle easily when sued. She went on to emphasise that she works hard every day, and the money she earns goes to her children and those she supports. Cardi also thanked her fans for standing by her and expressed her relief at being able to finally put the matter behind her.