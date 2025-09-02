/Not a coincidence: Amanda Seyfried borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Fest outfit 3 days later, fans cheer for sisterhood

This is a moment that will go down in the history of red-carpet fashion. Amanda Seyfried took help from Julia Roberts to dress up for a photocall appearance at the Venice Film Festival recently. The entire experience was documented online, much to the delight of the fans.

The Mean Girls actress attended the Testament of Ann Lee photocall during the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. Seyfried looked chic and casual in a full Versace look that consisted of an oversized blazer, a yellow striped button-down shirt — both rolled up to the elbows — and slightly baggy jeans. Keen red carpet watchers may have found the outfit familiar, and they are not wrong.

The exact same outfit was worn by Julia Roberts three days earlier for the After the Hunt photocall at the Venice Film Festival. Yes, the same outfit. Roberts wore on August 29 and Seyfried wore it on September 1. Was it a styling faux pas or a coincidence? None actually.

Seyfried asks Roberts for her outfit

When Roberts wore the outfit, she wore the sleeves of the blazer and shirt rolled up to her elbows and accessorized it with brown leather heels. Roberts wore her red hair in subtle face-framing waves. Like all of us, Seyfried too loved Roberts’ look and hence went ahead and asked on Instagram if she could borrow it.

Turns out the two stars share stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and after Stewart shared a photo of Roberts in the look, Seyfried commented, "Please let me wear the same outfit."

Following Seyfried's own photocall appearance, the proud stylist took to Instagram to share the actress's comment and Seyfried's take on the look. She also praised Julia Roberts for her generosity while promoting sustainability.

"Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability 😉 Sharing is caring! ❤️," Stewart captioned the Instagram post. "#AmandaSeyfried borrows Julia’s @versace photo call look for her own photo call. Thank you #DarioVitale [artistic director of Versace]."

Amanda Seyfried asked for Roberts' outfit on Instagram Photograph: ()

How Amanda Seyfried accessorized the look

While the outfit was the same for both, Seyfried accessorized the look with a black leather belt with a gold statement buckle, as well as strappy black heeled sandals. The actress wore her signature blonde hair in waves and kept her complexion fresh by wearing matching peachy tones on her lips and cheeks.

Netizens praise re-wearing on the red carpet

Red carpet looks are rarely repeated. If they are, they are mostly considered a fashion faux pas. Two actresses wearing the same look at the same film festival is almost unheard of. So Seyfried’s re-wearing the look was praised by many online.

Fans called it a fashion take on Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. "This is the CHICEST! Sisterhood of the traveling @versace," one fane wrote.

"Pretty Woman, Pretty Giving!!! LOVE THIS!" actress Jo Champa added. “Both Julia, so generous, like her smile! And Amanda for her fearlessness in repeating it!!! Sustainability at its BEST!”