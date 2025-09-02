Renowned American musician, composer, and TV personality Jon Batiste has garnered several accolades, including Grammys, and has performed with numerous artists, including Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Roy Hargrove, Willie Nelson, and Mavis Staples, among others. The music artist is all set to make his debut in India. Ticketing platform BookMyShow announced the news on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Jon Batiste's debut in India, fans react

BookMyShow took to their official Instagram handle and wrote, "Jon Batiste brings the soul of New Orleans to the stage in India! With a legendary career spanning multiple Grammy and Oscar wins, get ready for a night of mesmerising jazz, gospel, and blues. Tickets go live soon exclusively on BookMyShow!"

Fans thronged the social media platforms to showcase their excitement, and one user wrote, "That's awesome, Jon! Can't wait to see what @CameronX64 thinks of the setlist for these shows". Another user wrote, "Oh, he'd better play Candy Necklace".

All about Jon Batiste

Apart from Jon Batiste performing with other artists, he serves as the music director of The Atlantic and the Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

In 2020, he co-composed the score for the Pixar animated film Soul, for which he received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, and a BAFTA Film Award (all shared with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross). Batiste has garnered seven Grammy Awards from 22 nominations, including an Album of the Year win for We Are (2021).

