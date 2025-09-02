/Graham Greene passes away: 5 Films of the Canadian actor that you must watch

One of the most prolific and versatile actors of his time, Graham Greene featured in multiple Hollywood films and TV series in his five-decade-long career. Greene famously starred in iconic films like Maverick, Dances with Wolves and more.
Canadian actor Graham Greene died on Monday at the age of 73. The Oscar-nominated actor was ill for a long time. Greene had an illustrious career in films and television and featured in iconic films like Dances with Wolves and Running Brave. Here are some of the iconic films that Graham Greene was famously part of.
While Graham Greene started his career in 1979 and dabbled in films and theatres, his breakthrough role came in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, where he played Kicking Bird, a Lakota medicine man. The role fetched him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars.
In the 1999 fantasy film The Green Mile, Greene played Arlen Bitterbuck, a Native American man on death row in prison. Directed by Frank Darabont, the film also starred Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan in prominent roles.
The Western Comedy released in 1994 featured Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster in the lead. Greene played Joseph, a Native American Gambler in the film.
Greene was also part of the popular Twilight Series. In The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Greene played the role of tribal elder Harry Clearwater.
The film starred Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. Graham Greene played police officer Ben in the film. Wind River had screened at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and had earned praise from critics.