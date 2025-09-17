Where to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on OTT?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibu- The Movie: Infinity Castle is running in theatres across India since its release on September 12, 2025. The anime movie starts a new trilogy that brings the final battle arc of Demon Slayer onto the big screen.The film picks up rightafter the Hashira Training arc and follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter Muzan's eerie and treacherous fortress, the Infinity Castle. While anime lovers are filling up theatres to watch the film, many are also eager for its digital debut.

Where to stream Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle online?

While Sony has not confirmed the streaming date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle so far, the film may be released on Crunchyroll, Sony’s own anime streaming platform. Past anime films of Sony were also released on the same platform.

The studio usually takes about four to five months to bring its titles from theatres to streaming.

Spy x Family Code: White hit theatres in April 2024 and started streaming on Crunchyroll by September the same year. Similarly, Haikyu!! The Movie was released in May 2024 and was added in late October. Fans are speculating that if Infinity Castle follows the same pattern, the film may arrive on Crunchyroll sometime between late January and mid-February 2026.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had a strong start at the Indian box office, closing its opening weekend with Rs 44.5 crore. The film saw a particularly impressive Sunday collection of Rs 14.5 crore, with audiences turning up for screenings across English, Hindi, Japanese, Tamil, and Telugu versions.



While Monday saw a drop, the film still managed to earn Rs 3.5 crore till now. The film is expected to gain more viewers due to its solid word-of-mouth publicity. Haruo Sotozaki has directed the film.

Where to stream all season of Demon Slayer before Infinity Castle?

All four seasons of Demon Slayer, including the popular Mugen Train arc, are currently available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.