/Demon Slayer-Infinity Castle box office collection day 2: Haruo Sotozaki's Japanese anime crosses Rs 20 crore mark

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is making waves at the Indian box office ever since its release on September 12. The Japanese anime has reportedly surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark and is expected to make more numbers in the coming days. Read more to know how much it earns on day 2.
Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been raging storm at the Indian box office ever since it released in cinemas on September 12. The film, which is the direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has maintained its strong momentum and is expected to grow more. Let's check out how much it earned on the second day.
As per the Sacnilk report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned around Rs 13 crore net in India on the second day for all languages. On the first day, it had minted Rs 13.92 crore. The early estimates of the third day, according to Sacnilk, show now Rs 5.69 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 32. 61 crore.
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Kochi (68%), followed by Chennai (64%), Bengaluru (51%), Hyderabad (49%), Ahmedabad (45%), and Mumbai (41%). Reportedly, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle had an overall 39.39% English Occupancy on Sunday, September 14.
The anime film tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, who find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.
The film's voice actors include Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nexuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), Reina Ueda (Kanao Tsuyuri), and Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomoika), among others.
The fourth season of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tells the story of Tanjiro and his allies as they enter Hashira Training, an organized regimen led by the Hashira to prepare them for the coming conflict against Muzan Kibutsuji, who continues to search for Nezuko and Kagaya Ubuyashiki.