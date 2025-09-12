/Demon Slayer-Infinity Castle x review: Netizens rave about Japanese anime, say 'visually stunning'

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally graced the screens in India today, ie, on September 12, and it has already sparked fan frenzy. Ever since the trailer was dropped, netizens were eagerly waiting for Anime fans to take to social media to give their verdict on the film, whether it's really worth the hype or not.

Netizens' reaction to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Soon after the release of the film, fans flooded the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Final thoughts: visually stunning, emotionally wrecking, perfectly voiced, and extremely well crafted. Small pacing issues aside, this movie is a 10/10 for me. Demon Slayer fans are EATING".

Another user wrote, "The demon slayer movie was good for what it was. The fight scenes were excellent, just felt like the results of one of the fights was a little how's it going lol overall. Solid. 7.5/10".

"Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie 1. I AM UTTERLY SPEECHLESS. There’s too much to talk about, and I’m struggling to even process what I just watched. All I’ll say (before a full review) is that this was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Overall rating 9.5/10", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "Infinity Castle Part 1: 9.5/10. This is genuinely the best Demon Slayer has ever looked. The movie has an insane amount of anime-only scenes. Voice acting, OST, sound design, composing, 3D bg animation, everything’s pure MADNESS. You have to watch this movie on the best screen possible".

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle shatters records in Asian countries prior to global release

The latest addition to the Demon Slayer franchise has reportedly become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. As per reports, the film has raked in 28.08 billion yen ($189.90 million) and sold a whopping 19.82 million tickets in the country.

Reportedly, as the movie had been released in most of the countries in the Asian market, it has minted numbers: Taiwan $18.34 million, followed by Hong Kong with $7.1 million, Indonesia with $6.2 million, Thailand with $6 million, and Malaysia with $5 million.

Demon Slayer scripts history in India

The movie scripted history by becoming the first Japanese anime film released in selected theaters in Mumbai at 5 am. Moreover, the viewers will be able to choose between Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With these language options, it will welcome a wider audience across all ages.

