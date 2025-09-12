/TV actor Ashish Kapoor granted bail by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in alleged rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor, who is best known for featuring in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is caught up in the scandal after he was arrested in Pune and sent to a 14-day judicial custody in an alleged rape case filed by a woman. But, in the latest development, the actor has been granted bail. Let's delve into to know more details.

Ashish Kapoor granted bail in the alleged rape case

As per the report of ANI, Ashish Kapoor has been granted bail from Delhi's Tis Hazari court. As per the report, Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh on September 10 granted bail to the actor subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety bond in the like amount.

Reportedly, while granting bail, ASJ Bhupinder Singh considered the submissions of counsel, material on record, CCTV footage, etc, and the fact that the accused is not required for investigation.

"Thus, in view of the aforesaid observations and discussions, the facts and circumstances that have been brought to the notice of the court in view of the documents/ CCTV footages, in particular that the accused is not required for the purpose of investigation any more, being permanent resident of Delhi and his clean antecedents, I find merits in the bail application and the same is accordingly allowed," ASJ Singh ordered on September 10.

The court pointed out the lapses in the investigation and said, "Despite having been taken on PC remand, no sincere efforts were made to recover the mobile phone. No searches, as per the law, were carried out. There is nothing on record that the accused did not cooperate in the investigations." Advocates Deepak Sharma, Ravish Dedha, Rajan Oberoi, and Somesh Oberoi appeared for Ashish Kapoor.

All about Ashish Kapoor's alleged rape case

Reportedly, a woman had accused the actor of assaulting her inside the bathroom during a house party in Delhi in August. An FIR was filed on August 11 as the Civil Lines police station in Delhi launched a search for him.