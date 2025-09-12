/Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar reacts as Baseer and Amaal claim his brother Awez is cheating on girlfriend Nagma

It has been three odd weeks since Bigg Boss 19 started and camps have been made within the Bigg Boss house. Tasks have led to heated arguments and fights among the contestants. Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik’s recent comments on fellow contestant Awez Darbar have grabbed eyeballs. Both Baseer and Amaal have alleged that Awed has been cheating on his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar, who is also inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Awez’s elder brother, influencer Zaid Darbar, has commented on the claims made against his brother.

Zaid defends his younger brother Awez

Zaid took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the episode, penning a long note that pointed out how one should not get personal with fellow contestants and avoid dragging things that have happened outside the house.

The post read, “Fights are part of the BB game. You gotta raise your voice & prove your point. But sadly, dragging outside topics into the house, poor mindset. Waise bhi, koi doodh ka dhula nahi hai(no one is innocent) (You know what I mean). BB house is all about judging what’s happening inside & saying your piece, that’s the game! As a brother & a viewer, full support to Awez. He stood tall for himself. Accha hai main andar nahi hoon. (Good that I am not inside the house) Who knows, knows!”

What did Baseer and Amal say about Awez?

For the unversed, Baseer accused Awez of “cheating on Nagma” after a heating altercation with him during a task on Thursday’s episode. Baseer claimed that he knew stories of Amez cheating on his girlfriend Nagma but has never spoken about it till now.

“Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye, ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath godh mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko godh mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hil gaya.” (I never brought up Awez’s name until now. But the very first point he raised today was that I want two or three girls at a time—I go to one, then another. That’s when I came near the gym. From there, I confronted him, saying, ‘Outside, you keep a girlfriend, but how many others do you hold in your lap?’ I know all the stories. Should I tell you who you’ve been with? That’s when he got shaken up.”)said Baseer.

Amaal supported Baseer’s claim and alleged that he knew Awez would slip into DMs of other women often.

Amaal said, “15–16 aise common friends ke friends hain. Ye joh bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai. Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par har din kisi na kisi ko DM par chalu hai.” (We have around 15–16 mutual friends. This man has been in what he calls a ‘serious relationship’ for almost 10 years, and even proposed here. I don’t mean to hurt anyone, but every single day he is sliding into someone’s DMs.”)

Both Awez and Nagma have been nominated for this week’s eliminations.