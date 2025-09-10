/Salman Khan will not host Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will step in. Here’s why

This week’s Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will not have Salman Khan as its host. The Bigg Boss 19 began in August, and so far, no one has been eliminated. The house is likely to witness its first elimination this weekend. However, the show’s popular host, Salman Khan, will not be there. Instead, the two Jollys – Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will take up hosting duties.

Salman Khan will not host Bigg Boss 19 this weekend

Before you start wondering if Khan has permanently quit his hosting job, let us assure you that he hasn’t. Khan, however, is busy filming Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. The superstar started shooting on Tuesday, and the schedule will run for several days at a stretch. As a result, he won’t be able to travel back to Mumbai to shoot the weekend edition of Bigg Boss 19.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Filling in for him, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will host the weekend episodes, airing on September 13 and 14. Akshay and Arshad will promote their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 on Bigg Boss 19.

Those who have been avid viewers of Bigg Boss from the beginning would recall that Bigg Boss season 1 was hosted by Arshad Warsi back in 2006.

About Battle Of Galwan

Khan recently shared a photo from the set of the film, marking the beginning of the shoot. The actor is expected to perform some intense, action-packed sequences in the film. Given the challenging weather conditions in Ladakh, the team aims to wrap up the major portions first. The actor, sporting a lean physique and moustache for the film, has already piqued fans’ curiosity with his new look.

Battle of Galwan is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role.