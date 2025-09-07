/Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Donald Trump on Bigg Boss 19, fans can’t stop laughing

Did Salman Khan take a dig at American President Donald Trump? During the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan was reviewing the entire week and the contestants’ performances, during which he remarked that many thought was a sly dig at Trump.

The world is well aware of Trump and his clear intent to win the Nobel Peace Prize. During his months-long second term in the Oval Office, he claimed to have played a key role in resolving the wars between Russia and Ukraine, Gaza and Israel, and India and Pakistan as well. However, his claims were particularly rejected by India on several occasions



What did Salman Khan say about Donald Trump?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode of season 19, Salman was having a conversation with contestants about fights and the so-called peacemakers, who are actually the ones igniting the fires.

Despite taking any name specifically, Khan said, ''What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading the most trouble want the peace prize for themselves."

While Khan didn’t mention anyone directly, his indication was clear. In the past few months, Trump has claimed to have participated in several peace talks between nations. While some accepted, and even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, others, like India, outrightly rejected his claims.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote,'Megastar #SalmanKhan trolling Donald Trump 😂😭 #BiggBoss19 “Is Dunia me jo sabse jyada trouble faila rahe h, unhe hi peace prize chahiye”

Another user wrote,''#SalmanKhan being Salman Khan 🤣.''

"Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed,'' wrote the third user.

Salman Khan’s comment on the show came as he was addressing Kashmiri peace activist Farrhana Bhatt and her fight with housemates. Salman called her out for using demeaning comments against Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri.

“Farrhana, kis angle se peace activist lagti hai. Aapka ego itna bada hai, apne aap ko pata nahi kya samajti hai. Neelam kyu deserve karti hai 'do kaudi' ki kehlana. (In what way do you look like a peace activist. Your ego is so big, I don’t know what you think of yourself.” he said

Although Farrhana justified her comments, saying that she was angry at the moment. To this, Salman said, “Dilau mai aapko gussa?(Should I made you angry?) You don't understand how wrong you have gone”.