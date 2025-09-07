/K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM set to perform at America's Got Talent? Here's what we know

South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM is making waves globally! The sensational band, who are busy with their ongoing schedules and events, will reportedly be performing at the US competition show America's Got Talent. Know when and where you can watch their performance online.

Details about LE SSERAFIM's performance, fans' reaction

As per reports from NBC, the group will be taking part in the show for a special performance as guest performers in one of the episodes, which is scheduled for September 10. Soon, after the news went viral on social media, many fans expressed their excitement for the group to take part in the global show.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user wrote, "#LE_SSERAFIM will be performing on America's Got Talent this Wednesday, September 10th!!! — They are the second K-pop idol to perform on AGT, after BTS!". Another user wrote, "So proud of my girls". "Congratulations and let's gooooo for the girls", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, this marks the second time a K-pop group is performing on the NBC show after K-pop group BTS in September 2020. BTS had pre-recorded a performance of their song Dynamite for season 15, during the semi-finals.

All about LE SSERAFIM

The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally, it was a six-member group, but member Kim Garam departed from the group in July 2022. The group had made their debut in 2022 with the extended play Fearless, followed by Antifragile, which raked in numbers and topped the charts.

The group's name, Le Sserafim, is an anagram of the phrase "I'm Fearless", as well as a reference to the heavenly beings with six wings, seraphim. It is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music, a sub-label of Hybe.