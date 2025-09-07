/Happy Birthday Mammootty: 6 Best movies of all time showcasing his versatility

From Vidheyan to Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Mammootty has come a long way in the film industry. On the occasion of Mammootty's 74th birthday, let's take a look at the popular films he has been part of.
Mammootty is one of the renowned and popular stars in Malayalam cinema. His versatility, genre-driven roles, and taking risks in being creative with each performance established him as one of the celebrated actors. From the beginning of his career as a junior artist to becoming one of the lead actors. Mammootty has come a long way. Here are a few of the movies you can check out.
Vidheyan revolves around Thommy is a loyal and obedient slave of his aggressive and tyrannical master Bhaskara. He serves his master so faithfully that he goes to the extent of killing Bhaskara's wife on his orders.
The film featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role follows the story of Surya, a courageous man who is raised in the slums and fights for the rights of the poor. However, he becomes friends with Deva, who hires him as his commander and changes his life completely.
The romantic musical film tells the story of Sowmya, who loves an aspiring film director, Manohar, and her sister, who is smitten with Srikanth. Both sisters are betrayed when Manohar is rumoured to be dating his heroine, and Srikanth marries another girl. The film is an Indian adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.
The action-thriller tells the story of the Anjootti family, who live their lives according to Michael's restrictions, but the younger generation challenges him. However, when they ally with Michael's rivals, the former thug must retrace his past.
The film tells the story of a police officer and his team, who face a challenging journey across the country to catch a criminal gang. He leads them toward triumph amid professional uncertainties.
The film is based on Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned detective, who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate the owner of a purse, which unveils a dark web of missing persons, murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita.