/Bigg Boss 19: Huge fight erupts between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand; Amaal Malik takes sides

Bigg Boss 19 is high on drama, and every contestant is beginning to come out of their shell and gelling up with the game inside the house. After the much-awaited wild-card entry of Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz Badesha, the show inside the house has peaked. In the latest episode, several videos of Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand getting into a spat have gone viral on social media.

Why did Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand get into a verbal spat?

In the latest episode, Tanya Mittal, who was cutting vegetables, exclaimed with disgust when she found a vegetable. Soon, Kunickaa mocked her by saying, "Little more in the kitchen, you will learn more". This remark was met with hostility by Tanya, and she fired back, saying, "Why does women's empowerment of yours begin with the kitchen?. She further added, "If you don't know cooking, that doesn't mean manners have not been instilled by mother?", questioning why cooking skills should be tied to upbringing.

The verbal spat between the duo intensified with Kunickaa accusing Tanya of always making others feel small. Tanya ended the exchange with a warning, "With forming nominations, I will let you know". Later, Kunickaa told Baseer she didn't want Tanya in the kitchen and declared she would not speak to her again.

Kunickaa's personal mark on Tanya's mother leads to Amaal taking sides

In the task, contestants had to keep track of time and press the buzzer at the 19-minute mark sharp. When it was Tanya's turn to sit and count, Kunickaa, who was distracting her, attacked Tanya personally, saying, "Your mother didn't even teach you basic manners". Tanya, who was hurt deeply, said, "My mother is everything. Mera mumma mera bhagwan hai. She cannot bring up my mother in the task".