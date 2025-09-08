/Bigg Boss 19 new twist! Shehnaaz Gill's brother enters as wild card contestant

Bigg Boss 19 is turning interesting with each day! Be it fights, challenging tasks, or competing for captaincy, the Salman Khan-hosted show is garnering attention and is creating quite a buzz on social media. In a surprising turn of events, during the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, the Bollywood star made an announcement which made everyone, including netizens, shocked, ie, the entry of Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badesha.

More details of Shehbaaz Badesha's entrance into Bigg Boss 19

The big twist to the show was the first wild card contestant, who made an entry and will bring so many changes in alliances within the house in the upcoming episodes. Before this, Kunickaa Sadanand got saved from the elimination by using her powers.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the social media platform to express their views on the latest entry inside the Bigg Boss house. One user wrote, "Shehbaaz, her brother, is gonna spice things up even more !! Wooohooooo". Another user wrote, "Shehbaaz is the wild card entry isiliye shehnaz will aayi h".

Contestants' reaction to the wild card entry

Soon after the announcement of the show, Basser Ali, who is one of the participants in the reality show, immediately reacted and warned everyone to be alert. He called the wild card entrant a 'meethi churi' and cautioned everyone, in case Shehbaaz stirs up any strategic move in the house.

In another part of the episode, Salman Khan called out Neha Chudasama for her behavior. She was visibly emotional, breaking down over the recent accusations and the criticism of her behavior in the house.

