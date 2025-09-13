/Demon Slayer-Infinity Castle box office day 1: Japanese anime witnesses good start, crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already a wonder at the box office in India, post its release on September 12. The film, which is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the manga series Demon Slayer, is already being loved by fans. Let's delve into knowing the figures it has raked in on the first day.

Box office collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in India

According to the Sacnilk report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has minted Rs 13 crore net in India on the first day, with collections of Rs 7.5 crore, and in Tamil is Rs 0.15 crore, English- Rs 2.4 crore, Hindi- Rs 2.75 crore, and Telugu is Rs 0.2 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the early estimates of the second day are Rs 1.55 crore, the total collection stands at Rs 14.55 crore.

Trending Stories

What do we know about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series as well as its fourth, fifth, and sixth film adaptations, following Mugen Train (2020) and compilation films To the Swordsmith Village (2023) and To the Hashira Training (2024). It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, produced by Ufotable, and written by the studio's staff members.

The voice actors being part of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle are Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Reina Ueda, Nobuhiko Okamoto, and Takahiro Sakurai, among others. Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina composed the film's music after previously doing so in the anime series and the previous three films. The film's theme songs were "Taiyō ga Noboranai Sekai", 'A World Where the Sun Never Rises' performed by Aimer, and "Zankoku no Yoru ni Kagayake" and 'Shine in the Cruel Night' performed by LiSA.