/Ed Sheeran releases new album Play, Netizens say, 'Feels like embodiment of cinematic nostalgia...'

Renowned English singer and songwriter has given a treat to his fans by releasing a new album titled Play, just weeks before he heads for his tour across the United States. This eighth album of Ed Sheeran comes after two years, which was created out of personal struggles. Ed even shared a lengthy note for his fans on social media.

Fans' reaction to Ed Sheeran's album; singer pens note

Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram handle and shared a post with his fans and wrote along with the poster, "Play is the album that’s made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended, I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity, and technicolour. I’ve loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things - to reheat my love for pop, and popping up".

"It’s an album I’m immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good. I hope it does the same for you. Thank you to all my insanely talented collaborators, and all the fans along the journey who have been to all our pop-ups. More to come. Play is out now, lemme know in the comments what your fav song is x", Ed Sheeran concluded.

Fans took to the comment section to give their verdict about the album. One user wrote, "Symmetry got me instantly". Another user wrote, "Don't Look Down is so good, too, actually. I love all of the songs. "Again, another masterpiece. The vow is the most beautiful song ever", wrote the third user.

All about Ed Sheeran's Play

Play is the follow-up to his seventh studio album Autumn Variations, which was released in 2023, and the greatest hits album +-=÷× (Tour Collection) in 2024.