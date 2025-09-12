/Dakota Johnson vs Margot Robbie: Who wore sheer better? Duo's outfit compared to Kanye's wife by netizens

Dressing well is one of the important aspects of presenting yourself, especially as a celebrity. Celebrities presenting themselves on the red carpet is crucial in many ways, be it for film premieres or galas, as they are idolized by many. Recently, two renowned Hollywood celebrities, Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson, made everyone's heads turn with their outfits, and since then, it has become the hot buzz in the film industry. Several pictures and videos have now gone viral on social media.

Margot Robbie or Dakota Johnson: Which ensemble was the best?

Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson have created buzz with their ensembles. The Suicide Squad actress had attended the premiere of her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in a Giorgio Armani sheer dress from Prive's spring 2025 couture collection.

The gown of the actress features a sheer base with beadwork in the shape of floral designs, with spaghetti straps of the dress, which is then made in a jewel-shaped pendant on her back, which goes down to cover her bare backside. Her outfit has garnered backlash from netizens. One user wrote, "The peak point of an aged woman". Another user wrote, "This woman wasn't dressing like this before. I wonder what happened, she's dressed like Kanye's wife". "Sis, did you think we were hungry as DiCaprio?", wrote the third user.

While Dakota Johnson was in a black outfit of Gucci styled by Kate Young, as per reports. The dress has a sheer base, embroidered with a floral design, with a revealing matching black inner garment.

The event she attended was in New York for Kering's Caring for Women gala. Fans took to social media platforms to give their views. One user wrote, "I think this must be the beauty of being fucking gorgeous in this life. She could wrap herself in any old thing and still look beautiful". Another user wrote, "It’s just getting ridiculous now. Soon people are gonna go out naked like Kanye‘s wife, like that's normal".

All about Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson

Australian actress Margot Robbie is one of the most renowned celebrities in Hollywood. She has delivered some of the best performances, including Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots and Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her works include Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Promising Young Woman, Birds of Prey, Babylon, Asteroid City, and Barbie, among others.