/Giorgio Armani dead: Thousands expected to pay respects to Italian designer

Thousands of mourners from the fashion world and beyond are expected to pay homage on Saturday to Italian fashion giant Giorgio Armani, following his death aged 91.

King of a luxury lifestyle empire worth billions of euros, Armani dressed Hollywood actors, pop stars and royals in understated but exquisitely tailored creations.

He died Thursday after months of fragile health and will be laid to rest at a private funeral on Monday in Milan.

Armani's funeral chamber will be open for well-wishers to pay their respects from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (0700 GMT to 1600 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday at the Teatro Armani at Via Bergognone 59 in the northern Italian city.

The Teatro is a former Nestle chocolate factory transformed on Armani's request in 2001 into the company's minimalist but luxurious headquarters, and it was where Armani showcased his creations.

Armani was mourned by his peers in the fashion world as well as by politicians and stars, but many ordinary people are also expected to pay their respects this weekend.

"Milan has lost a piece of its history," lamented local Emanuela Ottolina, 71.

Armani's death came just weeks before celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of his fashion house at Milan Fashion Week.

Born in Piacenza in northern Italy, the young Armani first enrolled in medical school but moved into fashion after a stint as a window dresser at a Milan department store.

By 1973, Armani had opened his own Milan design studio and created his debut eponymous collection in 1975.

The city, which adopted him as its own, has declared the day of his funeral a day of mourning.

The Italian icon was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion after he opened an office in Los Angeles in 1983 with the aim of dressing celebrities, and said cinema provided him with a constant source of inspiration.

He later expanded into haute couture, interior design, hotels, perfumes and chocolates, all while maintaining a firm grip on the brand and building a devoted team which became his family.

Armani had no children, and his death leaves a question mark over the future of his empire.

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, while his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.

Pantaleo Dell'Orco, with whom Armani had a very close relationship for many years, heads the men's style office and took bows in Armani's place at the fashion shows this year.